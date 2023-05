Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Reacts To Participation Of Leaders Of Number Of Countries In Parade In Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called the arrival of the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to the pseudo-parade in Moscow an immoral and unfriendly step. This is indicated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"During the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by international justice for committing war crimes, justified the killing of Ukrainians, the destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages, the abduction of Ukrainian children and repressions against residents of captured Ukrainian territories. The night before the meeting, the Russian Federation fired 25 cruise missiles in Ukraine, including 15 in Kyiv, in order to cause even more deaths and inflict more destruction on Ukrainian soil," the Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, the participants were shown Russian military equipment, which has been participating in Russia's unprovoked aggressive war against Ukraine for the tenth year in a row.

"We consider the participation of the leaders of these foreign states in a public event along with a war criminal who flaunts the outbreak of war in Europe on a scale unknown since the Second World War as an immoral and unfriendly step towards Ukraine, a disregard for the Ukrainian people fighting for their survival and freedom," the statement said.

At the same time, as noted in the Foreign Ministry, the peoples of Central Asia and the Caucasus made an invaluable contribution to the victory over Nazism 78 years ago.

"They do not deserve to be used now by the Kremlin to participate in a fake action that has nothing to do with the feat of winners over Nazism," Ukrainian diplomats said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin was visibly nervous and surrounded himself by state leaders due to the sound of an explosion during a parade in Moscow.

On May 9, a parade was held in the aggressor state of Russia on Red Square, the air part of which was canceled and drone catchers were put up.