SSU Detains Russian Agents Who Were Preparing Terrorist Attacks Against AFU Command And Special Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained in Zaporizhzhia Russian agents who were preparing attacks against the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and special forces officers of the SSU.

This is stated in the message of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service neutralized the agent network of the FSB of the Russian Federation as a result of a multi-stage special operation in Zaporizhzhia.

One of the members of the group was a former military man, and the other was the personal driver of a local high-ranking official.

The participants were engaged in preparing terrorist attacks against the command staff of the Defense Forces and SSU employees stationed in the region.

To do this, the Russian agency collected "hourly" information about temporary location and routes of movement of Ukrainian defenders.

The received information was transmitted to the FSB through a closed chat in Telegram.

According to the coordinates of enemy agents, the occupiers wanted to carry out targeted strikes with missiles.

In addition, the invaders considered the "option" of physically eliminating the Ukrainian defenders due to the activation of explosives.

To prepare the attacks, Russian agents received from their "curators" from the FSB USD 4,000.

SSU counterintelligence officers found and detained the defendants.

According to the investigation, the head of the agent group was a resident of Zaporizhzhia, a former military man.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, he appealed to his brother, who lives in St. Petersburg, to "organize" him "a contact" with the Russian special services.

Soon, a staff member of the FSB came to him in a private correspondence, who set him the task of intelligence and subversion against Ukraine.

To perform them, the traitor attracted his acquaintance, who worked as a driver in the head of one of the district administrations of Zaporizhzhia.

At the direction of the FSB, the driver "in the dark" used the official, making hidden audio recordings of his phone conversations in the car.

In addition, traitors "led" hostile air strikes on bridges and railway crossings.

Both detainees were notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, they chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The investigation is ongoing.

