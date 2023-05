NBU Reduces Net Currency Sale On Interbank By 42% To USD 259 Million On May 1-5

The National Bank of Ukraine reduced the net sale of foreign currency on the interbank foreign exchange market in the period from May 1 to 5 by 42% week over week to USD 258.83 million.

This follows from a statement by NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the reporting week, the NBU bought USD 15.87 million, while it sold USD 274.70 million.

The NBU did not buy or sell euros last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU bought USD 80.85 million and sold USD 8,892.17 million at the interbank.

The NBU has not bought or sold euros since the beginning of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the NBU bought USD 3,267.95 million and EUR 110.97 million at the interbank and sold USD 26,380.59 million and EUR 1,789.11 million.

In 2021, the NBU bought USD 3,690.7 million and sold USD 1,275.7 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

In 2020, the NBU bought USD 4,929 million and sold USD 3,891 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the population.

Thus, from September 6, the amount of cash currency that the bank can offer to the population will include the entire amount of non-cash currency purchased by it from April 13, 2022, instead of half of it.