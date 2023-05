On May 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 55 Russian attacks on four axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Continuing its terror tactics, the Russian Federation conducted 16 missile strikes last day, in particular on the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and the Odesa Regions. In addition, the enemy conducted 61 airstrikes and carried out 52 enemy attacks using MLRSes aiming at the positions of our troops, and populated areas were recorded. Unfortunately, casualties were reported among civilians, and high-rise buildings, private homes, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The probability of further Russian missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy concentrates its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. Heavy fighting continues for the cities of Bakhmut and Mariyinka. During the past day, 55 enemy attacks were repelled on the specified areas of the front.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas with Ukraine. During the past day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in Zarichchia, Leonivka, and Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv Region and Hlukhiv in the Sumy Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Orlykivka, Tymonovychi, Zarichchia, Bleshnia, Zaliznyi Mist, Arkhypivka, Leonivka, and Buchky in the Chernihiv Region; Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Vorozhba, Iskryskivshchyna, and Novhorodske in the Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne, Budarky, and Stroyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Kupiyansk axis. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Hrianykivka and Vilshana settlements. The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of Spirne during the day. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, as well as Torske and Spirne in the Donetsk Region. Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, and Nevske in the Luhansk Region; and Bilohorivka and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Fighting continued in Bakhmut; the occupiers bombarded the city with incendiary and phosphorous ammunition. During the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of the settlements of Khromove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky. It carried out airstrikes in Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Kurdiumivka, and Niu York. At the same time, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Leonidivka in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the Avdiyivka and Pervomaiske districts last night without success. Shelled Keramik, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netailove, Karlivka, and Hostre settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, AFU units repelled numerous enemy attacks in the city of Mariyinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Kurakhove, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis. He shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Ielyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Novoukraiyinka, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vremivka in the Donetsk Region; and Huliaipole and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Meanwhile, it shelled more than 50 settlements. Among them are Poltavka, Charivne, and Novoandriyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zmiyivka, Prydniprovske, Romashkove, Yantarne, Kizomys, Sofiyivka, Stanislav in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force carried out eight strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment are concentrated and a strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, our defenders destroyed two attack and six reconnaissance UAVs of the enemy.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery hit two control points, two areas of concentration of weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as three enemy ammunition depots.

It will be recalled that during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 8, the air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 35 Shahed kamikaze drones of Iranian production. At the same time, 100% of the enemy drones sent by the occupiers to attack Kyiv were shot down.