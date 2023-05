The Russian occupiers may resort to provocations on May 9, such as the enemy often chooses symbolic dates for this. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, told about this, reports the press service of the Telegram channel of the intelligence.

"Since 2014, the occupiers have been using this kind of provocation, and it is possible that we will face it now. In this situation, provocations can be directed by Russian special services against the Russian civilian population and timed to certain dates, for example, May 9," Yusov said.

According to the representative of the Defense Intelligence, the enemy can direct provocations against Belarus as well. For example, to carry out a false flag operation with the aim of drawing the Belarusian army into a war against our country.

"No one, neither in Ukraine nor in the rest of the world, will believe in such performances anymore. Although this does not mean that there will be no provocations," Yusov stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of this moment in more than 20 cities of the aggressor country of Russia, it was decided to abandon the military parade on May 9.

We also reported that back in mid-April, the Moscow authorities announced that this year on May 9, the procession of the "immortal regiment" would not be held.