The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, announced the return of 45 Ukrainians from captivity. The official wrote about this on Telegram.

"These are 42 men and three women - defenders of Azovstal. All of them are National Guardsmen from a unit created 9 years ago on the shores of Azov. 35 privates and sergeants, 10 officers. Among them are military who got married during the defense of Mariupol, on Azovstal.

There is also our soldier who, before the large-scale invasion, was held captive by the Russians for 2.5 years, where he was captured during the Shyrokyne operation. Later, he was released from captivity and immediately returned to the unit. He was captured again at Azovstal and is returning home today," said the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The terrorist state of Russia, meanwhile, said that "as a result of difficult negotiations" it returned three pilots.