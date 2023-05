In Great Britain, Charles III was crowned on May 6, the heir to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in the fall of 2022. The ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey: this is already the 40th coronation of the monarch that has taken place here since 1066, the British television and radio corporation BBC informs.

Music for the ceremony was chosen by Charles himself. It included works by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Greek Orthodox music in memory of Charles' father, Prince Philip.

Before the anointing of the king, the Archbishop of Canterbury gave a sermon. He emphasized that the king ascends the throne not only to be served, but also to serve the people.

Among the special features of the ceremony is that the oil for anointing the king did not contain animal fats for the first time. The anointing took place behind screens. Before entering there, Charles took off his ceremonial clothes and remained in a simple linen shirt.

For the first time in history, a woman handed over a sword to a king.

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal were also at the ceremony. According to various estimates, about GBP 50-100 million were spent on the coronation celebration.