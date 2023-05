The cancellation of events for Russia's so-called Victory Day in a number of regions may indicate a growing sense of threat among the Russian leadership in connection with the latest drone attacks. This is stated in Saturday's review of the intelligence community of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

According to British intelligence, already six oblasts and 21 cities of Russia, as well as the occupation authorities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, canceled "parades" on May 9. In addition, the Kremlin will not hold a formal reception on this day, and in Moscow the celebration will probably take place on a smaller scale.

"The timing of the drone strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia's increasing vulnerability to such attacks and almost certainly increased the sense of threat on the part of the Russian leadership in connection with Victory Day events," the review said. .

As British intelligence adds, the cancellation of events on May 9 was probably influenced by possible protests and dissatisfaction with the war in Ukraine.