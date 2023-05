Negotiations On New Vessels Participating In "Grain Agreement" Did Not Bring Progress - UN

The participants in the technical negotiations regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey were unable to reach an agreement on the admission of new vessels for the transportation of grain from Ukraine. This was announced at the briefing by the Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary General, Farhan Haq.

"To date, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has not reached an agreement on the admission of new vessels to participate in the Black Sea Initiative. The JCC continues its daily inspection work on previously admitted vessels," said the representative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to Haq, the UN Secretary General informed all parties - Ukraine, Turkey and Russia - of his proposals for further actions aimed at improving, extending and expanding the "grain agreement" taking into account the wishes of the parties.

"The UN calls on all parties to continue discussions, overcome operational challenges and work on the full implementation and continuation of the (Black Sea - ed.) initiative," he added.

The agreement expires on May 18.