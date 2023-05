In the terrorist country of Russia, they said that in Nizhny Novgorod, on May 6, a car, in which Zakhar Prilepin was, was blown up. The bodyguard of the propagandist was killed, Prilepin himself was seriously wounded. The Russian mass media write about it. They report that all services are working at the scene of the explosion.

"In Nizhny Novgorod, an Audi Q7 car, in which Zakhar Prilepin was located, was blown up. All services are working on the spot," the propagandists reported.

According to preliminary data, Prilepin is conscious, but does not understand what happened. It is also known that Prilepin has both legs broken.

The propagandist was seriously injured when an explosive device that was hidden in a car detonated. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was quite strong, a gap even formed at the scene. The vehicle itself overturned due to the explosion.

The Russian Federation said that the hole under the car was about 1.5 meters in diameter and 0.7 meters deep. It is also reported that the injured Prilepin will be taken away from the scene by a helicopter.

Roadblocks are set up in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast after the explosion of Zakhar Prilepin's car.