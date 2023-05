SSU Serves Suspicion To All RF Senators Who Supported Annexation Of Ukrainian Territories

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served all senators of the Russian Federation, who supported the "accession" of Ukrainian occupied territories to Russia, with suspicion. The special service noted that, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, they collected evidence on 170 senators of the federal assembly of the Russian Federation.

"In February 2022, they all supported the ratification of the "treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the aggressor country and the L/DPR terrorist organizations. Also, the officials unanimously supported the appeal of the President of Russia on the use of the Russian Armed Forces outside the country. In this way, the senators contributed implementation of Moscow's plan to wage an aggressive war against our country," the SSU said.

The special service added that in October of last year, Russian senators also ratified "agreements on the inclusion" of the temporarily occupied districts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions into the Russian Federation.

As a result, the Russians were served with suspicions under:

- Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

- Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war).

Offenders face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.