One Of Key Figures Of Shelling Ukrainian Energy Industry Served With Suspicion - Prosecutor General's Office

The commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Viktor Sokolov, was served with the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, waging an aggressive war and encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The text of the suspicion is published on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Sokolov gave orders to his subordinates to systematically attack Ukrainian energy facilities with cruise missiles.

A total of 32 energy infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine were fired upon by Sokolov's orders.

As it follows from the text of the suspicion, in particular, from October 10, 2022 to March 9, 2023, the Russians fired at electrical substations in various regions of Ukraine - in Lviv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia Regions.

As a result of such shelling in the Kyiv and Sumy Regions, 4 people were killed and 40 were injured.