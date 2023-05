On the night of Saturday, May 6, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukrainian cities with kamikaze drones. The Air Command East destroyed all enemy air targets, Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on the air of the telethon.

"I want to share other good news. Today was the night of the Shaheds. There were not many of them, only seven. They were flying from the Sea of Azov region and all seven were shot down over the territory of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. The Eastern Air Command worked. We have 100% realization of the shot down Shakheds," Ihnat emphasized.