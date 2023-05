Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Russian occupation army has already lost 193,700 people killed. The Russian army also lost thousands of military equipment. Only yesterday, May 5, Ukrainian servicemen "demilitarized" about 560 occupiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, 7 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles and 14 artillery systems were destroyed. The total losses of the enemy are 3,717 tanks, 7,238 armored fighting vehicles and 2,992 artillery systems.

Russian terrorists have also lost 552 units of rocket salvo systems and 306 air defense systems since the beginning of the war.

The total losses of the Russians increased to 308 aircraft, 294 helicopters and 2,554 UAVs. Since the beginning of the war, air defense forces have destroyed 947 Russian cruise missiles.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sank 18 Russian ships and boats during the war, and disposed of 5,936 vehicles and tankers, as well as 375 special vehicles.