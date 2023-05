Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders hit 15 enemy concentration areas and their equipment, 3 ammunition and fuel-lubricating warehouses, 1 air defense system and 5 more important enemy targets, and also shot down 10 drones of various types. This is stated in the text of the morning operational summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the department's official page on Facebook.

As stated in the military document, last day the enemy launched 8 missile strikes, 49 air strikes and 82 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Civilians suffered, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - about 50 attacks of the invaders were repelled. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities, the Defense Forces are holding the defense.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated. Also, 5 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type, 2 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Zala type, 1 Orlan-10, 1 Kub and 1 unmanned aerial vehicle of the Lancet type were shot down.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery struck 5 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 3 warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, 1 air defense system and 5 more important enemy targets.