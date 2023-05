Collaborators Ban Sale Of Alcohol In Melitopol Due To Drunkenness Of Russian Army - Mayor

Collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region prohibit the sale of alcohol due to the drunkenness of the Russian army.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the Telegram channel.

According to him, gauleiter Yevgeny Balytskyi issued a decree prohibiting the sale of alcohol, except beer, for three months. Entrepreneurs who will continue to sell alcohol face fines.

Fedorov assumes that the collaborators introduce a Prohibition due to the drunkenness of the Russian occupiers.

"In fact, the occupiers actually forbade their soldiers, of whom there are already more than civilians in the temporarily occupied territories, to drink. Because the "second army" became famous only for its drinking records," the mayor said.

It will be recalled that earlier Fedorov said that the soldiers of the Russian Federation, while digging trenches, uncovered a cattle burial ground and contracted anthrax. This happened in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The General Staff also reported that 20 occupiers died as a result of poisoning due to the consumption of an unknown substance in the Melitopol district.

In addition, an attempt was made on the so-called "deputy chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region" in Melitopol.