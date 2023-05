On the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson Region, the enemy is settling soldiers in the houses of local residents who were forcibly "evacuated" before that. At the same time, the invaders continue to deport Ukrainians.

This was reported in the National Resistance Center.

In particular, a unit of the National Guard of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation arrived in Oleshky and settled in the homes of forcibly "evacuated" Ukrainians. It is noted that certain groups of the population continue to be deported from the city.

In addition, a similar situation with the resettlement of enemy soldiers is recorded in other settlements on the left bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kherson and the region on May 4, 5 and 6, mourning continues for those who were killed as a result of Russian shelling on May 3. The number of victims is 23 people. 46 residents were injured, including two children.

Meanwhile, in Chaplynka, Kherson Region, the occupiers set up a torture chamber for civilians in the police department.

At the same time, it was previously reported that there were cases of desertion among the Russian occupiers on the left bank of the Kherson Region.