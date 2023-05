Jamming of GPS and GLONASS systems in Moscow in the lead up to the May 9 [Victory Day] parade will not tamper with the Ukrainian UAVs navigation in the air, since the russian capital city has four airports with ground civilian air navigation systems enabled. Volodymyr Yatsenko, the developer of "Dovbush" unmanned aerial vehicle, wrote on his Facebook page.

"Everybody’s busy aboard the ship of fools." In Moscow, the signal of all global positioning systems has been disrupted. Moscow taxi drivers are desperate, for the majority of them hardly know their way around the city, since they are "aliens". Somebody needs to let these idiots know that they have four airports with navigation systems enabled – there’s a way for Ukrainian drones to stay the course in the hostile sky", said Volodymyr Yatsenko.

As reported earlier, in late March, Mr. Yatsenko set a 20 million UAH prize for any drone developer whose UAV can land on Moscow’s Red Square amid the parade on May 9. Due to drone activity, the russian authorities started to jam the navigation systems in the capital city.