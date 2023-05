On the morning of May 4, an explosion sounded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, which was heard throughout the city. It occurred on Azovstal, it is known about the victims.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram.

"Details of the explosion. Good news. Azovstal. Demining. Four Russian-Donetsk sappers in the hospital. Two are difficult and, provided there is a lack of a blood bank, candidates for admission to the ‘Kobzon choir’," the report says.

"Video - a loud explosion in occupied Mariupol was heard in all districts of the city. It occurred from the Azovstal plant. In the video, we see a helicopter of the invaders flying low over the Novosilka residential area, then it turned to the sea through the center and to Berdiansk. It was before that that there was a loud explosion on Azovstal, the city council said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at 11:41 a.m. Andriushchenko announced a loud explosion in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, which was heard in all areas of the settlement.