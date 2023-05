Enemy Trying To Improve Tactical Position In Maryinka Direction

The aggressor state of Russia is trying to improve its tactical position in the Maryinka direction.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, numerous enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region, also came under fire.

In the direction of Shakhtarsk, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Shakhtarske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct defensive actions, launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia and an air strike on Kizomys, Kherson Region.

Enemy shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka and Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Kapulivka of the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Chervonyi Mayak, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Kizomys and the city of Kherson from artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 40 enemy attacks in 4 directions last day, May 3, and Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones and a reconnaissance drone last night, in total, the enemy used up to 24 Shaheds for attacks.