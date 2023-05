International Reserves Up 13% To USD 35.9 Billion In April, Reaching 11-Year High

In April, international reserves rose by 13% to USD 35.9 billion, reaching an 11-year high.

This is stated in the message of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of May 1, 2023, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 35,943.2 million.

This amount of reserves is a record for the last 11 years (a larger amount than the above was recorded in August 2011).

In April, reserves increased by 13% thanks to receipts from international partners against the backdrop of a further decrease in the volume of net sales of foreign currency by the National Bank and moderate debt payments of the country in foreign currency.

In general, during April 2023, the dynamics of international reserves was determined by a number of factors.

The government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received USD 5,851.6 million.

From this amount:

USD 2,706.5 million - within the framework of the new IMF extended financing program;

USD 1,652.5 million - macro-financial assistance from the EU;

USD 1,250.0 million - from the United States (through the World Bank Trust Fund);

USD 242.6 million - from the placement of currency bonds of the domestic state loan (domestic government loan bonds).

The Government of Ukraine paid USD 446.0 million for servicing and repayment of the state debt in foreign currency, of which USD 282.7 million dollars - for servicing and repayment of foreign currency government bonds, USD 113.1 million - debt to the World Bank, the rest - debt to other international creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid USD 107.4 million to the International Monetary Fund.

In April 2023, the National Bank (according to balance sheet data) sold USD 1,374.1 million on the foreign exchange market and repurchased USD 3.7 million for reserves.

Therefore, the net sale of currency by the NBU last month decreased by USD 298.5 million compared to March 2023, to USD 1,370.4 million.

In April, due to revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by USD 128.7 million.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 4.7 months of future imports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, international reserves decreased by 7.9% to USD 28.5 billion.

In 2021, international reserves increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.