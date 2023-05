Rada Will Again Consider Nationalization Of Sense Bank, Which Belongs To Russian Oligarch - Hetmantsev

The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, predicts that the consideration of the bill on nationalization of the Sense Bank, which belongs to the Russian oligarch Mikhail Friedman, will be considered at the next meeting of the Rada.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"We will bring the bill to the next meeting," he answered the question when the parliament will consider the nationalization of Sense Bank.

Hetmantsev is not sure that there will be significant changes in the nationalization bill, which could not be voted on May 2.

The head of the finance committee also commented on why the nationalization of the bank could not be voted on at yesterday's meeting.

"The position of colleagues surprised. Honestly, I did not expect that the interests of Russian oligarchs would find such a response in the hall in the second year of the war," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, the Verkhovna Rada could not adopt the law on nationalization of the Sense Bank, which belongs to Mikhail Friedman.