The government reorganized the state-owned enterprise Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company into a joint-stock company Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company (NNEGC).

"The government has adopted an order that envisages reorganizing SE NNEGC Energoatom by transforming into JSC NNEGC Energoatom, 100 percent of shares in the charter capital of which belong to the state and are not subject to privatization or alienation in any other way," the message says.

According to the order, a commission will be created to transform the state-owned enterprise Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company into a joint-stock company and its composition will be approved.

In the future, this commission develops a project and submits for approval the plan for the transformation of Energoatom into a joint-stock company, duly informs the relevant authorities about the decision made regarding the reorganization.

"The separately created inventory commission will form a consolidated act of inventory of property and a list of non-current assets subject to independent assessment. And the State Property Fund of Ukraine must ensure the review of the report on the assessment of the enterprise's property. Based on the independent assessment of the property, the commission submits the act of assessment for approval to the Cabinet of Ministers property, which is included in the authorized capital of the company. And as a result, the decision to issue the shares of the joint-stock company and the approval of the charter will be the key moment of the transformation of SE Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company into JSC Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company,” the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Verkhovna Rada approved the corporatization of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

Energoatom is the operator of four operating nuclear power plants, which operate 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are VVER-1000 and 2 are VVER-440 with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, 2 hydro units of the Tashlytska pumped storage power plant (PSPP) with an installed capacity of 302 MW and 2 hydro units of the Oleksandrivska hydro-electric power station (HEPP) with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.