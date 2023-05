On May 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 30 enemy attacks on four axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU posted on Facebook.

Tonight, Russian terrorists once again attacked us with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Information regarding the consequences of this attack is currently being clarified.

Last day, the enemy conducted three missile strikes, 39 airstrikes, and 63 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Casualties among civilians were reported, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

The probability of the enemy’s conducting missile and airstrikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues focusing on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. It has carried out more than 30 attacks. Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities; our defenders hold the defense.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not undergone significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hasychivka, Yeline, Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Leonivka, and Muraviyi in the Chernihiv Region with artillery; Znob-Novhorodske, Uralove, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Rivne, Vorozhba, Volfine, Mykolayivka, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region, as well as Veterynarne, Vilkhivka, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Potykhonove in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions and actively engaged in anti-aircraft fire to adjust the artillery fire. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions south of Dibrova. Makiivka in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the Ivankivske and Predtechyne axes. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka, Predtechyne, Dyliyivka, and Pivdenne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Pervomaisk District of the Donetsk Region without success. The enemy also shelled Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Karlivka, and Netailove.

On the Mariyinka axis, enemy attacks were repulsed in the Mariyinka area. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On May 2, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis. Shelled Novoukrayinka and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. The enemy shelled more than 30 settlements. Among them were Vremivka and Novosilka in the Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Lviv, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, the AFU Air Force has carried out eight strikes on areas where enemy personnel is concentrated, missile and artillery units have hit one command post, 12 areas where weapons and military equipment are concentrated, four ammunition depots, one anti-aircraft defense device, and one more important enemy target.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 3, the aggressor state attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs. In the city of Kropyvnytskyi, three drones attacked an oil depot.

In addition, in Dnipro, one of the drones reached the target and damaged the administration building, causing a fire.

During the night attack by Russian drones, the AFU Air Force shot down 21 in the 26 launched Shaheds. The occupiers launched drones from two axes: the Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.