Sale of new passenger cars up 4.3 times in April

In April 2023, sales of new passenger cars rose 4.3 times year over year to over 5,000 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Compared to March, the sale of new cars increased by 14%.

"However, the solvent demand for new cars lags behind the April 2021 figure by almost 49%. The market leadership is held by the Japanese brand Toyota - 805 registrations. The second largest number of registrations (543 units) remains Renault. BMW ended the month with 439 cars sold, which allowed the Bavarians to climb to the third step of the rating. Also in the TOP-5 in April were Volkswagen, with a result of 417 cars, and Skoda - 393 cars," the report says.

The best-selling car in April was Renault Duster (508 cars sold).

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 16,400 new cars have been registered in Ukraine, which is 32% more than in the same period of 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sale of new passenger cars decreased by 63% year over year to 37,900 units.