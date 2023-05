Ukraine should not shell the territory of the aggressor state of Russia with weapons transferred by Germany, said Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. This was reported by the German publication Die Zeit on Tuesday, May 2.

According to the Chancellor of Germany, Ukraine is not allowed to use the transferred weapons for shelling of Russian territory. Scholz noted that such a rule should be observed by other Western allies when supplying weapons to a state fighting Russian aggression.

"With all the necessary help, everything must be done to prevent a war between Russia and NATO," Scholz stressed.

The Chancellor of Germany also said that Ukraine can count on providing ammunition for Gepard tanks from August, as production takes some time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Switzerland's veto on the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

On March 21, Olaf Scholz said that he does not expect a quick end to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

At the same time, Germany was the first to promise to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.