The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, said it is in the Poles' interests to help Ukraine protect itself from Russian aggression.

Duda said this in an interview for TVP Info, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"It is in the interests of the Republic of Poland that Ukraine protects itself from Russian aggression. In the interests of the Poles, Ukrainians, defending their Motherland, repel the Russian aggressor. It is in the Poles' interests that Russia does not win this war. That is why we are helping Ukraine today. Hence this decision, often difficult, on providing military aid," the Polish president explained.

He emphasized that "Poles even spent billions of zlotys from their own pockets... to help their Ukrainian neighbors by hosting them in their homes, feeding them, giving them clothes, often shopping for them, supporting them, driving them around in their cars."

According to the president, thanks to such multifaceted assistance to Ukrainian refugees, Poland won the admiration of the whole world. "Thanks to this extraordinary gesture, we, as Poland, have gained enormous authority in the international arena," he said.

He emphasized that "every such action strengthens the security of the Republic of Poland."

It will be recalled that earlier, Duda said that if Russia defeats Ukraine, it will attack other countries.