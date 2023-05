AFU Repel More Than 30 Attacks By Invaders Over Day. Bakhmut And Mariinka Remain Epicenters Of Hostilities

The defense forces of Ukraine today repelled more than 30 attacks by the Russian occupation army in four directions in the east of the country. Bakhmut and Mariinka of the Donetsk Region continue to be the epicenters of hostilities.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, May 1.

The occupiers continue to concentrate their main efforts to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

In the Lyman direction, enemy troops tried to improve the tactical position, trying to attack near the settlements of Novoselivske and Bilohorivka. It was not successful and was forced to move back.

In the Bakhmut direction, fierce battles continue on the streets of Bakhmut. The invaders also tried to attack near the village of Predtechyne.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near Pervomaiske.

And in the Mariinka direction, hostilities continue in Mariinka itself.

In other areas, the occupiers defend themselves and systematically inflict artillery and air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements.

