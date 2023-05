For the first time, China has not abstained, but voted "in favor" of the resolution, where the military aggression of Russia is condemned, and Russia itself is called the "aggressor."

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia announced this on Twitter.

The General Assembly by 122 votes in favor and 5 votes against adopted a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the Council of Europe. The attempt of the Russian Federation to remove the mention of aggression against Ukraine failed in the General Assembly. 5 prominent activists against human rights voted against the resolution: Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua, Syria, the DPRK," he wrote.

The document, which was voted on, refers to the "unprecedented challenges" facing Europe "after the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and earlier against Georgia."

The resolution calls on the Russian Federation to "compensate for the damage" caused to the victims of Russian military aggression and "bring to justice all those who are guilty of violating international law."

The picture posted by Kyslytsia shows that China voted in favor of this resolution. In addition, the document was supported by Kazakhstan, India, Brazil and Turkey, which the Kremlin calls "friendly." In total, 122 countries voted in favor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, China announced that it was ready to cooperate with the Russian army to allegedly strengthen strategic communication and coordination.

On February 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on China's proposal on ways to end the war in Ukraine.