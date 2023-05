As of May 1, the situation with the passage of spring flooding has stabilized.

This is reported by Ukrhydroenergo in the Telegram channel.

"The second wave of flooding in the capital, as meteorologists warned, is weaker than the first. Today, the water level in the Dnipro River in Kyiv near the Metro Bridge is 9,296 cm. After two days of slight rise, the water level has stabilized. No emergency floods recorded in the city of Kyiv," the message reads.

As noted, flooding of floodplains and low-lying areas in a number of settlements on the Kremenchuk, Kamyanske, Dnipro, and Kakhovske reservoirs in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions continues.

"Hydroelectric power plants continue to carry out the passage of floods through hydro aggregates and through the floodgates of the spillway dam and provide the energy system of Ukraine with the necessary capacities," Ukrhydroenergo added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has passed this year's spring flood peak, but the water level may still fluctuate.