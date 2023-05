The Russian occupiers continue to replenish their personnel losses with prisoners.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The adversary continues to try to replenish its losses in manpower at the expense of imprisoned persons. Recently, the arrival of about 400 such persons, recruited by the Wagner PMC, to one of the occupiers' field camps in the Berdianskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia Region was noted," the message reads.

In addition, a similar replenishment is expected in the Luhansk Region. It is known about the planned training of up to 200 convicts at one of the training grounds near the city.

It is indicated that the preparation will last several weeks. The personnel of the commandant's company, which will provide protection for this contingent, have been given an order to open fire on any attempts to escape or disobey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are training Russians with criminal records or open criminal cases in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region. Previously, they were recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the command of the Russian invaders transferred a group of prisoners to the temporarily occupied Skadovsk of the Kherson Region. They are supposed to ensure "law and order" in the city.