Ukraine Through World Bank Will Receive Another USD 1.25 Billion From USAID For Medical Institutions, Rescuers

The United States, through the World Bank, provides Ukraine with another USD 1.25 billion for health needs, emergency services, and education. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on Twitter.

“More support that makes a real difference. Proud that USAID, through World Bank, disbursed another USD 1.25 billion to fund healthcare, education, emergency services, and more for the Ukrainian people under daily attack by Russia’s forces,” the U.S. Ambassador said.