Naftogaz of Ukraine has extended the Fixed tariff plan for another year, its price will continue to be UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT). The press service of the Gas Supply Company has announced this.

“The price of natural gas for residential customers remains unchanged. This decision was made taking into account martial law and the economic situation in Ukraine. Despite the complexity of the situation, we will continue to keep the price of fuel for our citizens at the pre-war level," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of the Naftogaz Group.

It is noted that the Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine continuously and stably provides natural gas to more than 12.4 million Ukrainian households. All these customers receive natural gas in accordance with the annual Fixed tariff plan.

The period of validity of the tariff is: from May 1, 2023 to May 1, 2024 inclusive.

The company also reminds that on April 26, 2023, in preparation for the next heating season 2023/2024, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine entered the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEE) and purchased 1.6 million cubic meters of natural gas from private Ukrainian producers.

According to the results of bidding, the weighted average price of buying a resource of April in underground natural gas storage facilities (USF) is UAH 10,972 per 1,000 cubic meters excluding VAT, the weighted average price of buying a resource of May in a virtual outlet was UAH 10,767 per 1,000 cubic meters excluding VAT.

The company assures that the Naftogaz Group also continues to increase its own production, "in particular, over the past month, the UkrGasVydobuvannya JSC has launched two production wells at once in one of the largest fields in Ukraine. Collectively, they added more than 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas to the company's daily production."

Recall that on April 30, annual natural gas contracts for the population from NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine end.

In turn, the Cabinet of Ministers on April 28 made a decision, according to which the price will not be able to exceed UAH 8 per cubic meter. However, this decree was extended only until the end of the summer - until August 31, 2023.