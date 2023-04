On April 30, annual natural gas contracts for the population from NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine are completed, but until August 31, 2023, the price will not be able to exceed UAH 8 per cubic meter. This decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers on April 28, 2023.

"To replace “April 30, 2023” with numbers and words “August 31, 2023,”" the decree published on the Government Portal says, which will amend the Regulation on the imposition of special duties on natural gas market entities to ensure common interests.

Thus, the government extended the term of the decree on the imposition of special duties on the Naftogaz of Ukraine group on the supply of natural gas on preferential terms to the population and enterprises that perform vital functions to ensure the state's defense capability at a level not higher than UAH 8 per cubic meter.