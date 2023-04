Russian troops are holding 14 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two carriers of Kalibr missiles, Natalya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said on telethon.

"The ship's grouping decreased somewhat, but the missile carriers remained in place. If yesterday evening there were 17, now 14, but two surface missile carriers are on combat duty, their maximum equipment can reach 16 Kalibrs. This means that they are ready for launches, but not the fact that they will carry them out, since we remember that the number of Kalibrs is not so large at this stage and it is difficult to restore them," Humeniuk said.