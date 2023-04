Official Kyiv has expressed protest to Poland and the European Union over the introduction of restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products as contrary to the Association Agreement.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook.

Nikolenko said that the protest notes were transferred to the Polish Embassy, as well as the EU representative office in Ukraine and stressed in them that the situation is categorically unacceptable.

"Such restrictions, whatever their reasons, do not comply with the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market. There are all legal grounds for the immediate resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural goods to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, as well as the continuation of unhindered exports to other EU member states and in general unhindered transit of all Ukrainian products to other countries both within and outside the EU," Oleh Nikolenko said.

He added that the Foreign Ministry urged partners to look for a balanced solution "based on EU legislation, the Association Agreement and in a spirit of solidarity."

"Only in this way it is possible to jointly successfully counteract the Russian full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine and now strengthen the EU Single Market, which Ukraine will become a participant in," the speaker said.