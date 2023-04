Germany has proposed to produce 250,000 155-mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian army. This is a quarter of the total volume of ammunition that the European Union plans to produce for Ukraine. This is reported by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to the publication, a proposal to produce so many shells for Ukraine was voiced during a meeting of directors of arms companies, which took place this week.

It is noted that the manufacture of ammunition will be handled by Rheinmetall, a weapons manufacturer from Dusseldorf.

An anonymous representative of the concern told the publication that the company can now produce 450,000 artillery shells per year, 350,000 of them at factories in Europe.

According to him, in the future Rheinmetall plans to increase the production of artillery ammunition to about 600,000 shells per year.