President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during an interview with Scandinavian journalists, once again recalled that the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces, which should begin soon, would provide for the liberation of the temporarily annexed peninsula of Crimea. His words are quoted by the Finnish edition of Yle.

But he noted that the success of the defenders largely depends on the continuation of the supply of Western weapons from partners.

"We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters," he said, refusing to divulge any other details of the counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy added that the motivation of the Russian military is falling more and more every day. And next to this, they are afraid of the consequences to which the retreat of the invaders can lead.