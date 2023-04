Total Combat Losses Of Russia In Ukraine Reach Over 190,000 Killed - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 580 more Russian occupiers. Thus, the total number of servicemen eliminated during the full-scale war of the army of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation has already reached 190,040 people. It was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of April 29.

Besides, 53 units of military equipment of invaders will never harm the Ukrainian army again.

In particular, the defenders of Ukraine sent to scrap 3 tanks (total - 3,697), 3 armored fighting vehicles (7,184), 3 artillery systems (2,908), 4 tactical-level UAVs (2,471), 21 cruise missiles (932), 17 units of vehicles and tank trucks (5,836), as well as 2 units of special equipment (355).

Also for the period from February 24, 2022, the following has been destroyed:

- 543 MLRS;

- 294 air defense systems;

- 308 aircraft and 294 helicopters;

- 18 ships and boats.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the data they published is being clarified.