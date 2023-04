During the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 48 attacks by Russian occupiers in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka front directions. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting, our soldiers courageously hold the defense

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Meanwhile, in the occupied territories, the occupiers keep looting. In particular, local residents are robbed by Russian servicemen in the village of Bokovo-Khrustalne, Luhansk Region.

On April 28, the terrorist state launched another massive missile attack on civilian objects and residential buildings of Ukraine. As a result of war crimes, civilians were killed and injured.

In total, during the past day, the enemy launched 23 cruise missiles such as Kh-101 and Kh-555. Our defenders destroyed 21 cruise missiles, as well as two tactical-level UAVs and two attack drones.

The cities of Uman in the Cherkasy Region, Dnipro, as well as Ukrainka in the Kyiv Region suffered from missile terror. According to preliminary information, more than 20 civilians were killed, including 4 children. People remain under the rubble, search operations continue. More than 10 apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy also launched 36 air strikes. Using guided aircraft bombs, the Russians attacked Chernihiv, as a result of which 8 civilian houses were bombed in the village of Kostobobriv. In addition, the enemy carried out 65 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

For its part, the Defense Forces continue to relentlessly dislodge enemy troops from the Ukrainian territories. Ukrainian aviation launched 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of the invaders, and units of missile forces and artillery hit 4 control points, an ammunition depot and 4 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.