Ukraine Plans To Increase Tariff For Transit Of Russian Oil By 54.4%

Ukraine plans to increase the tariff for transporting Russian oil through its territory by 54.4%, or EUR 7.4 per ton to EUR 21 per ton.

This is reported by the Russian publication Kommersant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is planned to increase the tariff by 25% to EUR 17 per ton from June 1, and by another 23.5% to EUR 21 per ton from August 1.

Currently, Ukraine is negotiating with Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which receive oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting January 1, 2023, Ukraine increased the tariff for the transportation of Russian oil by 18.3%, or EUR 2.1 per ton to EUR 13.6 per ton.