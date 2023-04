President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a recommendation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi to send military commissars from equipment centers to the front, and to appoint wounded soldiers in their place. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this at a press conference on Friday, April 28.

Reznikov noted that the need to reform the equipment centers has long been overdue, so digitization of all the documents that accumulated there is now developing. Personnel decisions are also being made regarding the former military enlistment offices, the Minister of Defense said.

"Many people have been sitting in the equipment centers for centuries, overgrown with moss and roots, so there is one of the simple recommendations of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aka the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, he made a serious recommendation to the Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi that the vast majority of military personnel who have long been sitting there should be sent as servicemen to the front, and wounded soldiers be sent to their place," Reznikov said.

According to him, such military better know the needs of the army and how to properly carry out mobilization measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the plan for mobilization in Ukraine has not yet been completed.

Also on March 6, Reznikov said that in Ukraine it is necessary to develop the concept of an army of reservists, which will be similar to what is done in Switzerland and Israel.

On April 28, Reznikov said that Ukraine is in the global sense ready for a counteroffensive.