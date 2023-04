Special Operations Forces Looking For Reinforcements Among Military Under Contract Or Called Up For Mobilizati

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have announced the recruitment of military personnel under contract or called up for mobilization.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Special Operations Forces of the AFU announced recruitment for the qualification course, which is scheduled to begin in early July.

Applications are accepted until May 22.

Mandatory conditions for candidates: age - up to 35 years (older - according to the results of the interview).

Only servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are in military service (on contract or called up for mobilization) at the time of application are eligible for selection.

The duration of the qualification course is 4 months.

Graduates of the Q-course are guaranteed to receive positions in the military units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

