Russian Ground Forces Now More Numerous Than Before Invasion Of Ukraine - Commander Of NATO Forces In Europe

Most of the armed forces of the aggressor country of Russia did not suffer as a result of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian ground forces are now larger than they were before February 24, 2022.

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the commander of U.S. European Command, has stated this, as quoted by CNN.

According to him, there is still a lot of firepower in Russia's arsenal, despite the great losses that its armed forces have suffered in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

“The Air Force has lost very little, they’ve lost 80 planes. They have another 1,000 fighters and fighter bombers. The Navy has lost one ship,” he said.

He stressed that most of the Russian armed forces were not affected.

The American general noted that today the Russians are more active than they have been in recent years.

He stressed that despite all the efforts made by the Russians in Ukraine, their air and sea patrols in the Atlantic are now at the higher level than they were before.

According to the latest data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost almost 189,000 people killed. And losses in land, air and sea equipment almost approached 25,000 units.

According to Ukrainian News Agency, earlier Gen. Christopher Cavoli said that Ukraine is in a good position to conduct a counter-offensive operation.

Recall that according to the American edition of The New York Times, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are preparing to conduct a counteroffensive in May this year.