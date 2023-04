Water In Dnieper In Kyiv Rises By Another 26 cm Over Past 3 Days

Over the last day, the water level in the Dnieper near the Metro Bridge in Kyiv rose by 9 cm - up to 9,309 cm.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"For the third day in a row, the water level has been increasing - during this period it has risen by 26 cm within the boundaries of Kyiv," the report says.

It is reported that no emergency flooding was recorded in the city of Kyiv. At the same time, the flooding of the floodplain is retained with a layer of about 40 cm. Floodplain areas remain flooded - islands in the Muromets park, Hidropark, Trukhaniv Island, Halerna Bay, Korchuvate, private plots in the Osokorky district.

"Currently, the level of water on the Dnieper within the city of Kyiv does not pose a threat to the city's industrial facilities and residential areas," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, forecasters predict a second wave of flooding in late April - early May.

In addition, in Western Ukraine, due to overwetting of the soil, the timing of spring sowing has shifted.