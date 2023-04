The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has retained the discount rate at the level of 25%.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, inflation has decreased faster than expected.

In March, the growth rate of consumer prices slowed to 21.3% year-on-year.

The easing of inflationary pressure was facilitated by a sufficient supply of food and fuel, as well as a fairly rapid restoration of the energy system from the consequences of Russian terrorist attacks.

An important factor was the improvement of inflation expectations since the beginning of the year against the background of the termination of issue financing, the strengthening of the cash rate of the hryvnia and the increase in the attractiveness of hryvnia assets, which were aimed at the measures taken by the NBU.

However, inflationary pressures remain substantial.

The decline in year-on-year inflation is largely driven by last year's high comparison base, as well as exacerbated by winter-warm weather.

Instead, the pressure on business production costs remains, including due to difficulties in conducting activities and setting up logistics chains in war.

