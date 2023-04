The export potential of grain crops from Ukraine until the end of the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023) is about 10 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The export potential of grain from Ukraine even before July 1 is about 10 million tons. At the same time, Ukraine expects that the export potential from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 will amount to more than 40 million tons of grain. Such volume can be effectively transported only by sea," said Deputy Minister of Economy - trade representative Taras Kachka.

He noted that the government of Ukraine is working at all levels on the issue of exporting Ukrainian products by sea, if not through the grain corridor, then in another format.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine since the beginning of the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023) as of April 24 is 40.742 million tons, which is 11% or 4.967 million tons less than in the same period of last marketing year.

At the same time, in the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022), 48.508 million tons of grain were exported, which is 8.5% or 3.79 million tons more than the previous marketing year.