Ukraine Must Update Legislation On Roaming In Accordance With European Legislation By April 24, 2024 - Fedorov

Ukraine must update the legislation on roaming in accordance with the European legislation by April 24, 2024.

The Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We finally approved the amendments to Annex 17-3 of the Association Agreement. This opened the way for the official start of roaming. Now we have to update the Ukrainian legislation on roaming in accordance with the European legislation by April 24, 2024. We continue to work together with Ukrainian operators and NCEC," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Council of the European Union approved the proposal and gave the "green light" for mobile roaming of Ukraine with the European Union.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a draft decision of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee in the trade composition, which creates conditions for Ukraine to acquire the internal market regime of the European Union in the field of roaming.