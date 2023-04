Vast Majority Of Ukrainian Grain Exports To Turkey Will Not Be Subject To 130% Duty - Agrarian Policy Ministry

From May 1, 2023, Turkey plans to restore the duty of 130% on imports of wheat, barley, corn, rye, oats and sorghum for all exporting countries, while the vast majority of Ukrainian grain to Turkey will continue to go at an import duty rate of 0%.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is mentioned that Turkey has two customs regimes for imports:

- First one is for products used for domestic consumption. For such products, the Turkish government announced a temporary zero rate of duty. This grace period has now expired. And the customs rate of 130% is back.

- Second is for products that go for sale in third countries before or after processing. No fee is paid for this regime.

"Turkey is a major importer of Ukrainian wheat. However, this duty does not apply to a larger share of Ukrainian grain, since our products are imported into Turkey mainly for sale to third countries, and the fee is not paid for it. Ukraine supplies products to Turkey mainly under the second customs regime," the message says.

According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to the results of the 1st quarter of 2023, Turkey imported Ukrainian wheat for USD 168.8 million - this is 17.7% from all its exports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the actual volumes of grain exports by Ukraine from the beginning of the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023) as of April 24 are 40.742 million tons, which is 11%, or 4.967 million tons less than in the same period of the last marketing year.