According to data on the morning of Wednesday, April 26, the water level in the Dnieper rose another 6 centimeters. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The water level of the Dnieper River in Kyiv near the Metro Bridge is 9,300 cm. That is 6 cm more than yesterday's level. After a week-long drop in the water level, it has been rising for two days in a row. No emergency flooding has been recorded in the city of Kyiv. The level of danger of hydrological phenomena - I (yellow). At the same time, flooding of the floodplain with a layer of about 35 cm is retained," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to him, floodplain areas remain flooded - islands in the Muromets Park, Hidropark, Trukhaniv Island, Halerna Bay, Korchuvate, private plots in the Osokorky district. Industrial facilities and residential areas of the city are not at risk of flooding.

"We continue to carefully monitor this year's flooding. The city authorities and all services are ready for potential emergency situations!" Popko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, 1,564 households and 330 houses were flooded.

The elevated level of the Dnieper continues to be maintained in Kyiv as well. Big water "swallowed" the embankment on the right bank of the capital.